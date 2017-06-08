LeBron Somehow Stayed In The Game After This Punishing Collision With Tristan Thompson

06.07.17 9 mins ago

ABC

The Cleveland Cavaliers got a brief glimpse at their worst-case scenario for the remainder of the NBA Finals. LeBron James picked up an injury during the first quarter of Game 3 when he was blindsided by Tristan Thompson. LeBron had no idea his center was right there, and he took a shoulder right to the jaw.

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA Finals 2017#NBA Playoffs 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron Jamesnba finalsNBA Finals 2017NBA Playoffs 2017Tristan Thompson

