LeBron’s Response To A Reporter’s Question About Being Tired Was Perfectly Petty

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017 #NBA Playoffs 2017
06.07.17 10 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is not tired. He says he’s not, at least, and he thinks the statistics back him up. James was asked about fatigue on Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It was a question he wasn’t exactly excited to answer.

In fact, he dismissed the idea that he’s tired outright.

“Do I look tired?” he asked the reporter, who said it’s something she’s had to talk about on the radio with others.

“I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals,” James said. “I’m pretty good.”

