LeBron James is not tired. He says he’s not, at least, and he thinks the statistics back him up. James was asked about fatigue on Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It was a question he wasn’t exactly excited to answer.

In fact, he dismissed the idea that he’s tired outright.

“Do I look tired?” he asked the reporter, who said it’s something she’s had to talk about on the radio with others.

“I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals,” James said. “I’m pretty good.”