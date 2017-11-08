Getty Image

It was the clarion call heard round the world, making headlines from Manila to Quebec City, Brisbane to Sri Lanka. A loaded statement of dissent that would go on to become a qualifier, a where-were-you-when, crammed into two, technically one, word: “U bum”.

‘U bum’ was beautiful because it was such a distilled sentiment, sure, but in its freewheeling, totally flippant undertones was the bedrock of something a lot bigger. LeBron James is outspoken and incredible, always. But as a player, as a representative of a franchise and more largely, the league that it’s in, he exists within a spectrum of identities that range from ‘employee’ to ‘role model’ to ‘epitome’, often in the same breath. But in all these identities he’s supported. Yes because he’s who he is, but mostly because the NBA is decent.

Decent seems unimportant, just a minimum qualifier. And it would be if we currently found ourselves in a world that didn’t feel like getting sucked face-first into a vacuum of accelerating bullshit every day, but as it stands, decent is something special. In straightforward actions like supporting its employees, giving platform to their voices even if it might catch the organization some grief, the NBA has perpetuated decency to the point where it is one of the most progressive organizations around, and certainly the most progressive league in professional sports.

It was that radicalized competency that underscored James taking to Twitter to effectively dismiss the President. He was coming from a place where whatever would happen he’d feel the support of his coaches and colleagues scaffold around him far more than he’d face certain backlash. The Player’s Association and the Commissioner of the NBA voiced immediate support for James through official and highly visible channels. Players followed suit in more entertaining ways. But what made it so remarkable is it wasn’t some watershed moment. It was just another day in basketball.