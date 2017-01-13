Nike Is Bringing Back LeBron James’ Very First Signature Shoe

When he returned to Cleveland, it seemed probable. When the Cavaliers won a ring, it became inevitable. Now, it’s official — Nike will be bringing back LeBron James very first signature shoes to retail.

King James shared the news last night on social media in a lengthy video and Instagram post. “When I held these shoes for the first time I couldn’t believe I was holding a Nike sneaker with my name on it AND that they’d forever be known as the “LeBron’s.” he wrote. “This shoe changed my life, my family’s life, and we’ve been lucky enough to change the lives of people around us….This shoe is for EVERY SINGLE person with a dream and a passion…FIRE IS BAAAAAACK #AZG #StriveForGreatness”