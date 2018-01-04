Getty Image

The Cavaliers made their first trip to Boston to face off with the Celtics on Wednesday night, which meant for the second straight game LeBron James was able to not have to be the center of attention thanks to Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas wasn’t playing, but his return to Boston for the first time since being traded remained the top story heading into the matchup of Eastern Conference powers. While everyone was thinking about Thomas’ return and wondering about how his relationship with Danny Ainge is now, James was hanging around his hotel room admiring some of his own retro sneakers.

James posted shots of him wearing the St. Vincent-St. Mary colorway of the Nike Air Zoom Generation (his first signature sneaker) to his Instagram story on Wednesday, admiring how great that first shoe was.