LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

Nike's New 'Equality' Short Film Featuring LeBron James Sends A Strong Message

#LeBron James
02.12.17

Nike’s latest short film “Equality” is tied to their Black History Month collection, which includes “Equality” T-shirts. The full 90-second spot features appearances by LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Michael B. Jordan, Alicia Keys and other Nike athletes.

The film’s message is to try and bring the openness of sport, which rewards actions over how one looks, to the rest of life by bringing what happens “between the lines” to the rest of the world (through the metaphor of painting sports lines all over). The final line of the film is “if we can be equals here, we can be equals everywhere” with the second half punctuated by James.

