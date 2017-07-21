UPROXX At The ESPY's

LeBron Is Supposedly Not Going To Get Involved In The Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

07.21.17 42 mins ago

Kyrie Irving is suddenly on the trade market, but that’s none of LeBron James‘ business. The Cleveland Cavaliers franchise and its place as the team to beat in the Eastern conference is suddenly in jeopardy after reports broke Friday that Irving asked for a trade from Cavaliers management.

Reports also leaked Friday that LeBron James will let the front office decide what to do with Irving’s demands. An ESPN report filed by Brian Windhorst, who consistently has the inside scoop on LeBron’s camp, says he’s not going to meddle with team interests.

