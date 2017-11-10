LeBron James Is ‘Obviously’ Interested In Buying The Cleveland Cavaliers If They’re Ever Up For Sale

11.09.17

Getty Image

LeBron James isn’t ruling anything out these days, whether it’s where he plays next season, where he lives or what he does after he finally retires.

That includes ownership of his own NBA team. James admitted he’s thought about NBA ownership after his retirement, and with a billion-dollar Nike deal along with a number of other off-the-court business ventures, it’s clear he would have the money to do it.

The question is, of course, which NBA team does James want? Well, why not start with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

