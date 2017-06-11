Getty Image

The 3-on-3 basketball surge reached a new pinnacle when it was announced that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo would include 3-on-3 hoops for the first time. The emergence of the BIG3 is the first major 3-on-3 league in the United States, but FIBA’s 3×3 league has made the game global and now it’s coming to the Olympic games.

There are still questions about 3-on-3 hoops in the Olympics, and for those here in the U.S. the main one is whether NBA players will be allowed to participate. LeBron James isn’t sure what the answer to that question is either, but the superstar who has a pair of Olympic gold medals from 2012 and 2016 doesn’t anticipate that he’ll be trying out for the 2020 3-on-3 squad.

James was asked about the addition of 3-on-3 basketball to the Olympics during Sunday’s media availability in Oakland, and while James said he felt it was great for the sport, he said that he didn’t see himself playing 3-on-3, noting he’s not very good at it.