LeBron James Doesn’t See Himself Playing 3-On-3 Basketball In The Olympics

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.11.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The 3-on-3 basketball surge reached a new pinnacle when it was announced that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo would include 3-on-3 hoops for the first time. The emergence of the BIG3 is the first major 3-on-3 league in the United States, but FIBA’s 3×3 league has made the game global and now it’s coming to the Olympic games.

There are still questions about 3-on-3 hoops in the Olympics, and for those here in the U.S. the main one is whether NBA players will be allowed to participate. LeBron James isn’t sure what the answer to that question is either, but the superstar who has a pair of Olympic gold medals from 2012 and 2016 doesn’t anticipate that he’ll be trying out for the 2020 3-on-3 squad.

James was asked about the addition of 3-on-3 basketball to the Olympics during Sunday’s media availability in Oakland, and while James said he felt it was great for the sport, he said that he didn’t see himself playing 3-on-3, noting he’s not very good at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA Finals 2017
TAGS2020 OLYMPICSBig3CLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesNBA Finals 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 4 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP