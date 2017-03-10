The Best Front Courts In NBA History

LeBron James Reflected On His Legendary 48-Point Performance Against The Pistons In 2007

#LeBron James
03.09.17 24 mins ago

Getty Image

The return of J.R. Smith to the lineup after an extended absence is a wildly important subplot to Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. However, there was plenty to reflect on prior to the announcement that the talented swingman would make his comeback from injury.

This stemmed from the fact that this will be the final regular season visit to the Palace of Auburn Hills for LeBron James. The Palace is the site of one of LeBron’s best individual performances, as he famously exploded for 48 points during a Game 5 victory over the Pistons in 2007. At the time, it was considered James’ coming-out party given the fact that he scored Cleveland’s final 25 (!) points of the contest.

The best player in the world was prompted by ESPN to reflect on his time spent within the four walls of the basketball arena in Auburn Hills.

“I’ve had a lot of memories obviously. It’s been fun to play here in this building and see the history. This went up in ’89 I believe. I’ve had a lot of games here, a lot of battles with a lot of great teams and the fans have always been pretty great. That will continue to happen when they move downtown, too.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDETROIT PISTONSLeBron Jamespalace of auburn hills
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP