The return of J.R. Smith to the lineup after an extended absence is a wildly important subplot to Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. However, there was plenty to reflect on prior to the announcement that the talented swingman would make his comeback from injury.

This stemmed from the fact that this will be the final regular season visit to the Palace of Auburn Hills for LeBron James. The Palace is the site of one of LeBron’s best individual performances, as he famously exploded for 48 points during a Game 5 victory over the Pistons in 2007. At the time, it was considered James’ coming-out party given the fact that he scored Cleveland’s final 25 (!) points of the contest.

The best player in the world was prompted by ESPN to reflect on his time spent within the four walls of the basketball arena in Auburn Hills.