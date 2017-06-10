Dahntay Jones Has Lost All But $127 Of His Salary During The Playoffs, But LeBron’s Here To Help

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017 #NBA Playoffs 2017
06.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James has made a habit of helping Dahntay Jones pay his fines, and the veteran role player might need LeBron’s help again. Jones got a technical foul in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night after an incident during a stoppage in play.

The tech carried a fine, of course, but Jones is in something of a tight spot financially when it comes to his salary during the 2016-17 season. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Saturday that Jones had been fined another $3,000 for the incident on Friday night, which saw him T’d up without ever entering the game.

