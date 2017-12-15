Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers got the best of Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. That was not a surprising development, as the Cavaliers are better than the Lakers, but it was nice to see the somewhat-maligned Ball play well while going up against one of the best teams in the league.

Ball had 13 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in the 121-112 loss. It wasn’t a monster game, but he had a perfectly fine showing in the evening’s marquee matchup. He also showed off some of his prodigious passing ability, as displayed on this pass to Brandon Ingram.

After the game, LeBron and Ball met up at midcourt for a “private” conversation that eventually got turned into a meme. And once it came time to meet with the media, LeBron took some time to rain praise down upon the rookie floor general.