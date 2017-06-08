Getty Image

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 77 points on Thursday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to win their first game of the series. Cleveland’s offense came to a screeching halt in the final three minutes of the game as they were held scoreless by the Warriors, who rattled off an 11-0 closing run to win 118-113, led by seven Kevin Durant points.

The Cavs’ superstars had carried them to a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but fatigue seemed to become a factor late in the game as both Irving and James struggled to get to the rim as they had done so effectively through the first three and a half quarters. After the game, the question on everyone’s mind was, “What do you have to do to beat this Warriors team?”

This was a Cavs’ onslaught of epic proportions, and the Warriors just rope-a-doped Cleveland until James and Irving were worn out. LeBron was asked for his thoughts on playing the Warriors and what it takes to beat them if this Cavs performance couldn’t, and all James could do was tip his cap and call for an “A++” effort.