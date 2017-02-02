LeBron James Even Impressed Himself With This Fancy Up And Under Layup

LeBron’s face at the end though… pic.twitter.com/D8Za7nG7S8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2017

LeBron James has been under fire lately for all of his extracurricular comments, but his play on the basketball court, as usual, remains above reproach. After losing six of their last 10 games, the Cavs were in desperate need of a quality win, and that’s exactly what they got against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night with a 125-97 victory.

It was thanks in no small measure to LeBron’s stellar play. He led the way for Cleveland with 27 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, two steals, and block and has made 11 of his 14 field goal attempts. And no two points were more spectacular than his gorgeous reverse layup that impressed even himself.

Kyle Korver added 20 points for the Cavs on 4-of-7 shooting from downtown, while Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye chipped in 18 points apiece. Kyrie Irving scored just 14 points on 5-of-18 from the field, but he had a career-high 14 assists, eight of which came in the first quarter alone.

Minnesota kept it close in the first half before Cleveland blew things wide open, and that was due to Karl-Anthony Towns’ huge double-double: 27 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the ‘Wolves in a losing effort.