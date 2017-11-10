LeBron James Stayed In The Game After A Nasty Rolled Ankle Because He’s A Cyborg

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
11.09.17

What is the most impressive thing about LeBron James? Is it that he is a 6’8 point guard with incredible court vision? Is it that he has managed to round out his game to the point that he’s able to do almost anything on the floor? Is it that he’s as versatile of a defender as we’ve ever seen?

To me, it’s his ability to stay healthy. Due to his diet, exercise routine, and genetics, LeBron has really only missed one extended period of time due to an injury, and that was when he missed eight games during the 2014-15 campaign.

Our latest piece of evidence that LeBron is not human came during Cleveland’s nationally televised game against Houston on Thursday night. LeBron tried dribbling past Trevor Ariza, but his left foot stepped on Ariza’s foot and he rolled his ankle pretty badly. As anyone who has ever played pickup basketball can tell you, rolling your ankle this badly is usually a recipe for disaster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP