What is the most impressive thing about LeBron James? Is it that he is a 6’8 point guard with incredible court vision? Is it that he has managed to round out his game to the point that he’s able to do almost anything on the floor? Is it that he’s as versatile of a defender as we’ve ever seen?

To me, it’s his ability to stay healthy. Due to his diet, exercise routine, and genetics, LeBron has really only missed one extended period of time due to an injury, and that was when he missed eight games during the 2014-15 campaign.

Our latest piece of evidence that LeBron is not human came during Cleveland’s nationally televised game against Houston on Thursday night. LeBron tried dribbling past Trevor Ariza, but his left foot stepped on Ariza’s foot and he rolled his ankle pretty badly. As anyone who has ever played pickup basketball can tell you, rolling your ankle this badly is usually a recipe for disaster.