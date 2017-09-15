LeBron And Savannah James Recently Checked Out A Los Angeles High School

09.14.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the biggest questions looming over the upcoming NBA season is not whether the Golden State Warriors will repeat as NBA champions, but where LeBron James will play after said Warriors win said championship. The Dubs are the overwhelming favorite to win their third Larry O’Brien Trophy in four seasons, but where James will play after his contract with the Cavs runs out this summer truly is anybody’s guess.

Rumors say Los Angeles is a big target for LeBron, and there’s been plenty of talk about him going to the Lakers or maybe even the Clippers next summer. There’s nothing concrete at work here, but there are indications that it’s a destination that’s certainly on his mind.

James, for example, stopped by Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Los Angeles on Thursday with his wife, Savannah. That wouldn’t be anything of note most of the time, but reports say the couple actually toured the school before James met with the boys basketball team there.

