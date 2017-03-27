Getty Image

If there’s anyone who knows about the perils of finding too much success too soon, it’s LeBron James. By the time he was 16 years old, his face was plastered across the glossy covers of sports magazines, and everyone was heralding him as the second coming of Michael Jordan.

It would’ve been easy for LeBron to let it all go to his head, to rely solely on his immense talent and not put in the work necessary to reach the next level. But that’s not what happened. In terms of work ethic, LeBron is of the same ilk as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and other all-time greats whose natural gifts are superseded only by a borderline sociopathic drive to achieve greatness.

Maybe LeBron is getting a little cranky in his old age, because he fired off a tweet-storm Sunday night chiding the next generation and, more significantly, those responsible for their growth and development, for being coddled too much.