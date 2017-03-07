LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

LeBron James Believes His Son Is A Better Player Than He Was At Age 12

#LeBron James
03.07.17 3 mins ago

Getty Image

To the surprise of no one, LeBron James Jr. is a very good basketball player. The 12-year-old has been tearing up the AAU circuit and even his father is impressed by his son’s game.

LeBron James spoke with the media on Monday and was asked by Cleveland.com about his son’s performance in a recent tournament in Texas. James heaped praise on James Jr., by saying he’s a more skilled ball-handler and shooter than James was at that age and also said what he’s most pleased about is that his son takes after him in being a great passer.

“I didn’t handle the ball as well as he does,” James said. “He handles the ball exceptionally and he shoots it a lot better than I did at that age, but I’ve always had the ability to pass the ball. It’s good to see him doing it as well …

“[Passing is] probably the best part of his game and I grew up playing basketball, playing AAU ball and watched a lot of kids kind of hog the ball, not pass the ball and things of that nature and I was never one of those kids,” James continued. “I always liked seeing my teammates excited about getting the ball and making a shot so to see him doing the same thing, it’s a pretty unique trait for a kid his age.”

TAGSLeBron JamesLeBron James Jr.
