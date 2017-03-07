Getty Image

To the surprise of no one, LeBron James Jr. is a very good basketball player. The 12-year-old has been tearing up the AAU circuit and even his father is impressed by his son’s game.

LeBron James spoke with the media on Monday and was asked by Cleveland.com about his son’s performance in a recent tournament in Texas. James heaped praise on James Jr., by saying he’s a more skilled ball-handler and shooter than James was at that age and also said what he’s most pleased about is that his son takes after him in being a great passer.

