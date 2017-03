Getty Image

There’s a street fight video that’s gone viral but it’s not because of a street fight — it’s because an adult broke it up and dressed down every kid involved with a pretty good four-minute speech. He talks to the two kids fighting, carves up the kids watching and recording it and makes the two kids that were fighting shake hands. It’s pretty good.

We need more people like him to step up! WOW! 💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/SmYzuVJnqj — Sept 4th (@DubOnDaBeatz) March 21, 2017

(Yeah, the kids probably walked a block and fought there, but hey, this is good adulting)