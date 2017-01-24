LeBron James Is Subtweeting His Own Team Again, Questioning If The Cavs Even Want To Repeat

#LeBron James
01.24.17

LeBron James went off on the Cavs roster construction following Monday night’s loss to the Pelicans, calling out the organization for not putting together a more complete team.

“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization,” James told reporters in New Orleans. “I just hope we’re not satisfied.”

He continued to lament the lack of able bodies on the roster and wants the Cavs to add a playmaker to the team beyond just himself and Kyrie Irving.

“It’s like when you don’t have bodies. It’s tough,” James said, via ESPN. “The f—ing grind of the regular season. We’re a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s—. It’s me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It’s top-heavy.”

“We need a f—ing playmaker,” James said. “I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that.”

On Tuesday, he backed up those comments on Twitter by insisting that general manager David Griffin had done a great job, but questioned whether the organization (read: Dan Gilbert) was really trying to repeat as champions.

