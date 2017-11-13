The NYC Subway Guy Had No Idea It Was LeBron And Was Mad Because He Was Man-Spreading

By now you’ve probably seen the video of LeBron James and some of his Cavs teammates riding the subway in New York City on Monday. Thanks to that famous New York traffic, it was going to take nearly an hour to get back to the hotel after shoot-around, so LeBron and Co. decided to take a six-minute train ride instead.

It was LeBron’s first time riding the subway in Manhattan, and it quickly became apparent that he could use some etiquette lessons, courtesy of real New Yorkers.

When LeBron tried to film the passenger sitting next to him with his phone, the man immediately pushed the phone away and asked him not to, launching a viral moment of his own. It turns out the man, James Michael Angelo, is a local real estate agent (and comedian), and he had a chance to tell his side of the story later on Monday.

