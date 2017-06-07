Getty Image

LeBron James has had two chances to make a “Decision,” and he learned his lesson after the first one. But if he were to do it over again, it’s likely he wouldn’t involve ESPN or Sports Illustrated at all.

The Wall Street Journal explored how his budding media company Uninterrupted evolved out of his second ‘Decision,’ the one that sent him back to Cleveland after penning an article in Sports Illustrated with Lee Jenkins. Since that decision, James started his own media company, Uninterrupted, that’s changed the way he would approach another ‘Decision’ if he had the chance.

According to the story, the idea for Uninterrupted started forming shortly after James announced he was returning to Cleveland.