The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2017-18 NBA season is off to a rocky start. As of Friday, November 17, the Cavs sit at 8-7, and while that would be a respectable record for a lot of NBA teams, Cleveland is one of a handful of legitimate NBA Finals contenders, and they should be better than this.

To make matters worse for the Cavaliers, head coach Tyronn Lue announced on Friday afternoon that Derrick Rose would miss at least two weeks as he recovers from a sprained ankle. The Cavaliers are already without projected-starting-point-guard Isaiah Thomas, leaving Cleveland incredibly thin in the backcourt. It’s worth noting that Tristan Thompson is also out with a left calf strain, and we don’t have a specific timetable for his return. If you’re looking for reasons why Cleveland has struggled thus far, injuries certainly have something to do with it.

The good news is LeBron James is still healthy, and that’s all you really need to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. He’s having another incredible year across the board, but he’s also playing 38 minutes a night, and you have to wonder if his body can support that kind of workload as he nears his 33rd birthday. They’re asking for a lot out of him, and he’s delivering, but at what cost?