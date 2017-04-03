Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cavs won a thrilling double overtime game against the Pacers on Sunday night, 135-130, as James managed to outduel Paul George in the end with a 41-point triple double to lift Cleveland to the win.

Despite James’ tremendous individual performance, not everyone on the team was pleased with him late in the game. Tristan Thompson ripped into James on the bench as they came off the floor after a timeout in a heated exchange that was far more than a normal in-game argument.

LeBron and Tristan Thompson going at it 😳 A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

The argument seemed to be over James getting on Thompson on the court after he was not pleased with Thompson’s defensive effort on a play that resulted in a Paul George three. It’s rare to see any teammate fire back at LeBron, but it’s clear that Thompson had felt James went too far in ripping him on the court.

After the game, James apologized for the incident and accepted full responsibility, saying he needs to be much better about not going after teammates on the court and keeping those conversations and arguments behind closed doors.