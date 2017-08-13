Getty Image

The eyes of the nation have been on Charlottesville over the last day, as a group of white supremacists marched through the campus of the University of Virginia on Friday night. During a counter-protest on Saturday, a state of emergency was declared and at least 15 people were injured after a car was driven into a crowd of counter-protesters. The driver of the car has reportedly been arrested.

A statement by Donald Trump in response to the scene didn’t seem to condemn the actions of the white nationalists, which led to LeBron James taking to Twitter to express his frustration with the President of the United States. LeBron particularly called out Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rhetoric.