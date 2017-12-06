LeBron’s ‘U Bum’ Tweet To Donald Trump Was The Most Retweeted Athlete Post Of The Year

12.05.17

Getty Image

Donald Trump has a lot of followers on Twitter. So does LeBron James. When the two interact, then, you should expect a lot of great engagement.

James has put Trump in his sights a number of times this year, after Charlottesville and especially when Trump claimed to rescind the Golden State Warriors’ invite to visit the White House. In fact, his tweet about Steph Curry and Trump was actually the most retweeted athlete post on Twitter this year.

For The Win has collected the top 10 of most-retweeted athlete posts on the social media site, and LeBron’s response to Donald Trump topped the list by a fair margin. It’s also one of the most-tweeted things on the entire site.

Here’s the tweet, in case you somehow forgot about the time the biggest sports star in America called the president a “bum.”

