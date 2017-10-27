Getty Image

LeBron James gets the “king” nickname in the NBA, which allows him to distribute said name to anyone he feels comfortable giving it to.

That includes Lonzo Ball, who James’ wished a happy birthday on Friday, but what do you get the Big Baller who has everything but a quiet father figure? For James, the answer was easy.

Ball turned 20 on Friday, which James called the point guard’s “g day.” Which is hilarious. He then used a crown emoji and called Lonzo a “young king.”