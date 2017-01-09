Curry Or LeBron - Who's Really The Best?

We Will Never See LeBron James Coach An NBA Team, Ever.

#LeBron James
01.09.17 1 hour ago

LeBron James might be the best on-court leader in the NBA today. Hell, he might be one of the best leaders of all-time. But that doesn’t necessarily mean those leadership skills translate to the coaching chair. As the four-time MVP and three-time champ inches toward retirement – he’s still got at least 4-5 years left playing at a high level – it’s inevitable that people will start wondering aloud what the future might hold for him after his basketball days are over.

But LeBron reiterated on Sunday that coaching in the NBA simply isn’t in the cards:

“No, no, no. I don’t have the patience,” James told reporters. “No. No, I can’t even coach my own son’s team, so I know I couldn’t coach some guys that I don’t know. Couldn’t do it.”

It shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Last month, Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who worked with LeBron in Miami as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra, said that James might “kill somebody” if his players failed to live up to his standard of perfection, which was an assessment that LeBron himself agreed with.

In any case, the smart money has always been on LeBron – a savvy businessman who’ll have boatloads of capital to play around with in retirement – owning an NBA team one day. It’s a great way to stay connected to the game but at a far enough remove to avoid the day-to-day stress that accompanies the Sisyphean task of trying to stay relevant in the NBA.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron James

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 21 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP