We Will Never See LeBron James Coach An NBA Team, Ever.

LeBron James might be the best on-court leader in the NBA today. Hell, he might be one of the best leaders of all-time. But that doesn’t necessarily mean those leadership skills translate to the coaching chair. As the four-time MVP and three-time champ inches toward retirement – he’s still got at least 4-5 years left playing at a high level – it’s inevitable that people will start wondering aloud what the future might hold for him after his basketball days are over.

But LeBron reiterated on Sunday that coaching in the NBA simply isn’t in the cards:

“No, no, no. I don’t have the patience,” James told reporters. “No. No, I can’t even coach my own son’s team, so I know I couldn’t coach some guys that I don’t know. Couldn’t do it.”

It shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Last month, Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who worked with LeBron in Miami as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra, said that James might “kill somebody” if his players failed to live up to his standard of perfection, which was an assessment that LeBron himself agreed with.

In any case, the smart money has always been on LeBron – a savvy businessman who’ll have boatloads of capital to play around with in retirement – owning an NBA team one day. It’s a great way to stay connected to the game but at a far enough remove to avoid the day-to-day stress that accompanies the Sisyphean task of trying to stay relevant in the NBA.