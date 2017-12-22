LeBron James Let The Bulls Bench Know ‘It Don’t Matter’ After Hitting A Shot Down The Stretch

#NBA Jumpstart #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls
12.21.17 2 days ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are on a bit of a tear these days, but that came to an abrupt end on Thursday night when they faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A Bulls game against Dwyane Wade, James and the reigning Eastern Conference champions might seem like a prime chance for a blowout if this were the Bulls of a month or so ago, but it was actually a close game. Still, James hit a dagger late in the fourth quarter to seal the 115-112 win over Chicago.

That shot gave James an opportunity to talk a little trash, and he certainly did that to the Bulls bench after he put the game away for Cleveland. He knocked down a fallaway on the baseline, stumbled back to the end of the bench, and gave them a piece of his mind.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP