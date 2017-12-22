Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are on a bit of a tear these days, but that came to an abrupt end on Thursday night when they faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A Bulls game against Dwyane Wade, James and the reigning Eastern Conference champions might seem like a prime chance for a blowout if this were the Bulls of a month or so ago, but it was actually a close game. Still, James hit a dagger late in the fourth quarter to seal the 115-112 win over Chicago.

That shot gave James an opportunity to talk a little trash, and he certainly did that to the Bulls bench after he put the game away for Cleveland. He knocked down a fallaway on the baseline, stumbled back to the end of the bench, and gave them a piece of his mind.