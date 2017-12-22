The Chicago Bulls are on a bit of a tear these days, but that came to an abrupt end on Thursday night when they faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A Bulls game against Dwyane Wade, James and the reigning Eastern Conference champions might seem like a prime chance for a blowout if this were the Bulls of a month or so ago, but it was actually a close game. Still, James hit a dagger late in the fourth quarter to seal the 115-112 win over Chicago.
That shot gave James an opportunity to talk a little trash, and he certainly did that to the Bulls bench after he put the game away for Cleveland. He knocked down a fallaway on the baseline, stumbled back to the end of the bench, and gave them a piece of his mind.
*waggles fingers*
Breh, you’re bragging about beating the fucking Bulls in 2017.
Bruh, he ain’t “bragging” lol. Stop looking for every possible chance to hate on the man. It’s the first half of the regular season dude. It’s a time when the worst team in the league can beat the best in a single game. They’re all professionals, no player got to league by mistake. What you’re trying to mock him w as bragging was simply a baller who loves the game n got pumped after hitting a big shot in a single game.. So just chill, you’re doin too much
Bron stan in the house!
I’m sorry to inform you that no matter how hard you dick ride, you ain’t getting on that Banana Boat.
Well, this most definitely deserved an article.
Yes, I clicked on it. Yes, I commented on it.