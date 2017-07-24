LeBron James Has No Plans To Waive His No-Trade Clause Next Season

Getty Image

LeBron James‘ contracts the past few seasons have been all about leverage. His short-term deals with player options were designed to keep the Cavs’ front office from becoming complacent under the looming threat of his potential departure.

Not only have the Cavs failed to take that threat seriously, it’s also had the unintended effect of alienating some of his more high-profile teammates. Amid the incessant chatter about where LeBron might end up next season, Kyrie Irving has apparently decided to cut his losses and move on to the next phase of his career.

LeBron’s second exit from Cleveland seems more likely than ever now, and the Cavs are suddenly faced with the once unthinkable prospect of having to trade the best player in the world or risk losing him for nothing next summer. LeBron, however, is apparently not about to let that happen. Via Chris Haynes of ESPN.com: