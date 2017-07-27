Getty Image

LeBron James‘ personal life is in the news right now, as his relationship with Kyrie Irving has made headlines for the last week. While LeBron has rebuked this claim, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he was told by someone close to the former MVP that he would be tempted to beat Irving up if the two came face-to-face after the talented point guard requested a trade from the Cavaliers. (Smith repeated this claim after LeBron said it was false.)

But LeBron is still a popular dude around the league, and while Irving rumors are popping up on a daily basis, he’s getting ready for next season with his pals. A report from Wednesday indicated that LeBron was going to work out with new teammate Derrick Rose and Eric Bledsoe, whose name has popped up as someone the Cavaliers could acquire in a deal for Irving.

This workout ended up happening, and as it turns out, it was even more star-studded than we thought.

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul are among the group of players working out with LeBron, Derrick Rose and Eric Bledsoe in Vegas right now — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 27, 2017

Of course, the addition of Bledsoe makes this workout really intriguing because of the trade rumors. But watching Westbrook and Paul join the festivities would have made this the most entertaining thing happening in Las Vegas this week that didn’t involve Zion Williamson or any members of the Ball family. At least LeBron was able to get into this, though.