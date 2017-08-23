Getty Image

Every athlete works out over the summer, especially in basketball. Gone are the days where athletes roll into training camp with a beer gut and start to work it off as the season approaches.

Chronicling the workout habits of athletes in the offseason can often be a silly endeavor. Players will take care of themselves, for the most part, because they know all the other elites are also doing their thing and trying to get better. For them, life really is a sports drink commercial. Grit and grind and all that.

But when sources say that LeBron James is “obsessed” with getting better, and knowing now that Kyrie Irving has officially left the Cavaliers you tend to believe what you hear when it comes to James’ mindset this summer.