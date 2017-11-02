Getty Image

The start of the 2017-18 NBA regular season has not been kind to the Cleveland Cavaliers. As of November 1, the Cavs sit at 3-4, and while we’re less than three weeks into the NBA season, if the playoffs started today, they’d be on the outside looking in. In fairness to the Cavs, they’ve had some rotten injury luck. Isaiah Thomas hasn’t played a game yet, as expected, due to the hip injury he suffered last season in Boston. In addition to Thomas, guards Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert have also missed time.

Regardless of injuries, however, a team captained by LeBron James and Kevin Love should be better than 3-4 in a relatively weak Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers are better than this, and they know it.

The rough start has sparked a lot of soul-searching in Cleveland. Shortly after getting thoroughly destroyed by the New York Knicks at home on Sunday, the Cavaliers held the infamous team meeting, where they agreed to ‘air out’ whatever issues they had. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron was vocal, as expected, but everyone said their part. The Cavaliers walked away from the meeting in good spirits, as is often the case when something like this takes place.