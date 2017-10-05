Getty Image

The Yankees travel to Cleveland on Thursday night to take on the Indians in the first game of their ALDS series. New York got into the ALDS by winning their wild-card matchup with the Twins on Tuesday night in lopsided fashion, and between their bullpen performance and hot power hitters are feeling pretty good about their chances.

So good, in fact, their social media team decided to poke a little bit of fun at Cleveland and the city’s favorite son, LeBron James. James was a regular in the luxury boxes during the Indians’ run to the World Series a year ago and has been supporting them during their 2017 run, but the Yankees want to make sure no one forgot that not long ago the Cavs’ star was repping New York at baseball games.