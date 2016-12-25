When the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule came out, Warriors-Cavs was obviously the game everybody circled, and this sequence in the first quarter is the reason why. LeBron James jumped a passing lane and drove for an acrobatic layup, Kevin Durant came right back with a vicious slam on Kevin Love, and then Love found LeBron on a long outlet pass for his own huge dunk. If you blinked, you missed three highlight plays.

The addition of Kevin Durant to the Warriors certainly threatens to imbalance the rivalry between the Warriors and Cavs, but in exchange, we get Durant and LeBron going toe-to-toe amidst what was already a heavyweight matchup. The NBA simply doesn’t get any better than this.