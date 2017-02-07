The Carmelo Anthony to the Cavs rumor wheel is a’ spinning, and the latest bit of info is particularly juicy.
Last week it was reported that Cleveland and the New York Knicks couldn’t come to terms on a trade that would send Melo to the Cavs for a package that included Kevin Love.
On Monday, the New York Daily News reported that a source indicated LeBron James himself is pushing for the deal, adding Carmelo to a struggling Cavs team even if it costs them Kevin Love in the process.
According to a league source, LeBron is the one pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers front office to acquire Carmelo even if it means trading Kevin Love, which is something Cavs management is opposed to doing. Jackson is hoping to move Anthony prior to the Feb. 23 trading deadline and one player the Knicks have targeted is Love, who had 23 points with 16 rebounds in Cleveland’s win over the Knicks last Saturday.
Any deal for Anthony would require the Knicks’ leading scorer to waive his no-trade clause and the consensus is that Anthony would agree to play for the defending champs and his long-time friend LeBron.
