Getty Image

The Carmelo Anthony to the Cavs rumor wheel is a’ spinning, and the latest bit of info is particularly juicy.

Last week it was reported that Cleveland and the New York Knicks couldn’t come to terms on a trade that would send Melo to the Cavs for a package that included Kevin Love.

On Monday, the New York Daily News reported that a source indicated LeBron James himself is pushing for the deal, adding Carmelo to a struggling Cavs team even if it costs them Kevin Love in the process.