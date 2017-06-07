A Channing Frye Group Text Message Helped LeBron James And Kevin Love Settle Their Differences

06.07.17 3 hours ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers say a group text message thread called “BORED” is the key to their success. Channing Frye’s group text that includes Cavaliers players like LeBron James and Kevin Love has been credited for bringing the team closer together through the wonders of smartphone technology.

ESPN posted a story on Wednesday that chronicled how Frye’s texting group crated a more intimate atmosphere for the Cavaliers when he arrived on the team in February 2016.

