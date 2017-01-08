NBA 2K17 Predicts LeBron James' Career

LeBron James Voted For His Banana Boat Buddies To Make The All-Star Game

#Chris Paul #LeBron James
01.08.17 51 mins ago

SplashNewsOnline.com

LeBron James wants the banana boat crew to set sail to the NBA All-Star game.

NBA players are very aware that All-Star voting is happening on Twitter this year. Players with more difficult to spell names like Giannis Antetokounmpo hope spelling mistakes won’t hurt them in voting.

On Sunday, LeBron James voted on Twitter for the infamous banana boat crew, which includes Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade. He sent out the following three tweets seconds apart.

TOPICS#Chris Paul#LeBron James
TAGS2017 NBA All-Star GameCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulDWYANE WADELeBron James

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP