LeBron James wants the banana boat crew to set sail to the NBA All-Star game.

NBA players are very aware that All-Star voting is happening on Twitter this year. Players with more difficult to spell names like Giannis Antetokounmpo hope spelling mistakes won’t hurt them in voting.

On Sunday, LeBron James voted on Twitter for the infamous banana boat crew, which includes Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade. He sent out the following three tweets seconds apart.