LeVar Ball has zero chill. Now, he’s coming for the GOAT.
The elder Ball has already said his son, Lonzo Ball, is better than Steph Curry. He’s given us some wild thoughts about his sons and their brand, including high school hoops standout LaMelo Ball.
The latest is that LeVar says he could have destroyed Michael Jordan at 1-on-1 in his prime. Ball said such in a USA Today story in which he calls all three of his sons “superstars.” Clearly he thinks they got at least a little bit of their game from himself because he claimed “back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.’’
“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”
It’s worth noting that Ball played basketball for Washington State during the 1987-88 season and averaged 2.2 points, 2.3 rebounds a game before transferring to Cal-State Los Angeles in search of more playing time. Jordan, meanwhile, averaged 35 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Chicago Bulls that same season and is widely regarded as the greatest player in basketball history.
“Now in a game of five-on-five, (Jordan) might do some damage, but I’m going to do some damage too,’’ Ball added.
