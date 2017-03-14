Getty Image

LeVar Ball has zero chill. Now, he’s coming for the GOAT.

The elder Ball has already said his son, Lonzo Ball, is better than Steph Curry. He’s given us some wild thoughts about his sons and their brand, including high school hoops standout LaMelo Ball.

The latest is that LeVar says he could have destroyed Michael Jordan at 1-on-1 in his prime. Ball said such in a USA Today story in which he calls all three of his sons “superstars.” Clearly he thinks they got at least a little bit of their game from himself because he claimed “back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.’’