LiAngelo Ball Was Not Headed To Jail Even If Donald Trump Didn’t Help

#Donald Trump
11.24.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump has very loudly taken credit for the fact that three UCLA men’s basketball players are not currently occupying a Chinese prison over the Thanksgiving holiday. But one reporter wants to make something perfectly clear: LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were not headed to jail in their shoplifting incident, regardless of whether the president did or did not help.

Ball personally thanked Trump for his help, which was no longer good enough when his father, LaVar Ball, somehow baited the 45th president of the United States into a feud in the days that followed.

Lost in that, according to one ESPN reporter, is plenty of context. Arash Markazi Tweeted a few times about the incident, starting on Wednesday when he was frustrated that reports kept indicating the three UCLA students were in prison before they were suddenly released and allowed to travel back to the United States.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumplavar ballliangelo ballUCLA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP