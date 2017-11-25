Getty Image

Donald Trump has very loudly taken credit for the fact that three UCLA men’s basketball players are not currently occupying a Chinese prison over the Thanksgiving holiday. But one reporter wants to make something perfectly clear: LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were not headed to jail in their shoplifting incident, regardless of whether the president did or did not help.

Ball personally thanked Trump for his help, which was no longer good enough when his father, LaVar Ball, somehow baited the 45th president of the United States into a feud in the days that followed.

Lost in that, according to one ESPN reporter, is plenty of context. Arash Markazi Tweeted a few times about the incident, starting on Wednesday when he was frustrated that reports kept indicating the three UCLA students were in prison before they were suddenly released and allowed to travel back to the United States.