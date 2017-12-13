One Lithuanian’s Welcome Video To LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball Will Make You Want To Play In Europe Too

#NBA Jumpstart
12.13.17

The Ball family is heading to Lithuania, as middle son LiAngelo and youngest son LaMelo have signed one-year contracts to play for Prienu Vytautas. Outside of the fact that the team’s coach reportedly sells meat out of his car after practices, though, no one really seems to know much about the team they’re joining or the community that they will call home.

Thanks to a video by a fake Lithuanian travel agency called Pavalturas, we got a glimpse into where the Balls are going to live and attempt to get buckets. The town seems like a relatively quiet place, but more important than that is the fact that the video itself is absolutely hilarious.

You can tell it’s going to be great because the host says right away that this is for the Ball family and includes former NBA center and noted big tall baller Manute Bol. He also says that the town’s population can fill “half of Staples Center, that’s a lot.” Additionally, there is a joke about how Louis Vuitton does not exist in Lithuania, a call back to LiAngelo’s arrest for shoplifting in China.

