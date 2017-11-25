Bol Bol Headlines A Loaded Field At The ‘Like Mike’ Invitational In Chicago

11.25.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

We’re at the point in the college basketball calendar where tournaments are all the rage. “Preseason” events will match up some of the nation’s premier teams from all across the country, giving us head-to-head matchups of future pros that fans normally won’t get the chance to see unless teams meet up during the NCAA Tournament.

As it turns out, we’re at that same point in the high school hoops calendar. Chicago will play host to the “Like Mike” Invitational on Saturday afternoon, and the event will highlight some of the best young hoops prospects from across the country.

At the center of things is the matchup between Findlay Prep and Morgan Park High School. Findlay, a traditional powerhouse from Nevada, boasts one of the top players in the class of 2018 in 7’1 center Bol Bol, who committed to Oregon earlier this week. Beyond Bol, Findlay’s roster includes the duo of PF Reggie Chaney and SG Kyler Edwards, members of the class of 2018 who are committed to Arkansas and Texas Tech, respectively.

Around The Web

TAGSBOL BOLHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLJordan BrandLike Mike Invitational

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP