We’re at the point in the college basketball calendar where tournaments are all the rage. “Preseason” events will match up some of the nation’s premier teams from all across the country, giving us head-to-head matchups of future pros that fans normally won’t get the chance to see unless teams meet up during the NCAA Tournament.

As it turns out, we’re at that same point in the high school hoops calendar. Chicago will play host to the “Like Mike” Invitational on Saturday afternoon, and the event will highlight some of the best young hoops prospects from across the country.

At the center of things is the matchup between Findlay Prep and Morgan Park High School. Findlay, a traditional powerhouse from Nevada, boasts one of the top players in the class of 2018 in 7’1 center Bol Bol, who committed to Oregon earlier this week. Beyond Bol, Findlay’s roster includes the duo of PF Reggie Chaney and SG Kyler Edwards, members of the class of 2018 who are committed to Arkansas and Texas Tech, respectively.