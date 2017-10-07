Lil B Put His Curse On Kenyon Martin For His Jeremy Lin Comments

10.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Retired NBA star Kenyon Martin found himself embroiled in a racially-charged spat recently after making disparaging comments about Jeremy Lin’s new dreadlocks. Lin published a piece in the Players’ Tribune earlier in the week in which he explored the often dicey issue of cultural appropriation.

Lin’s new hairstyle elicited a diatribe from Martin, who said claimed that Lin wants to be black and that he wouldn’t have gotten away with it if Martin were on his team. Lin issued a measured response both thanking Martin for his input and pointing out the hypocrisy of his tattoos of Chinese symbols.

Martin later tried to clarify that he didn’t intent his remarks to have racial overtones and that the whole thing had been blown out of proportion. But the damage had already been done. And by that, of course, we mean that Lil B The BasedGod had already caught wind of the situation and, without so much as firing a warning shot, went right ahead and issued a full-blown curse on K-Mart.

Around The Web

TAGSjeremy linKENYON MARTINLil B Based God

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP