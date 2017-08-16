Getty Image

Unofficial Ball brother and rapper Lil Dicky has a suggestion for Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman: trade LeBron James. This is a strong take and one that almost assuredly won’t happen considering James has a no-trade clause that he has allegedly said he won’t waive. Even if that weren’t an obstacle, good friend Kevin Durant is here to explain to Lil Dicky all the other reasons why James should never be traded by the Cavs.

Durant and Dicky had a fun exchange online Wednesday night, with the Golden State Warriors superstar defending James on Twitter after the rapper suggested the Cavs should get the most out of James they can while he’s still under contract.

The conversation started when Dicky said the Cavs should “one thousand percent” trade James, presumably instead of Kyrie Irving, who himself requested a trade out of Cleveland earlier this summer.