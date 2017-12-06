A Lithuanian Coach Burned LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball By Offering Them Spots On The Security Staff

12.05.17

LiAngelo Ball needs a place to, well, ball this winter after things didn’t exactly work out at UCLA. Following his arrest in China for shoplifting and his suspension by UCLA, the middle Ball child was pulled out of UCLA and as he looks to explore his other basketball options.

Whether that’s a mid-major or playing overseas is yet to be determined, but we now know at least one team will let the Balls join up. It’s probably not the job LaMelo and LiAngelo are looking for, though.

Arturs Stalbergs, head coach of the Lithuanian basketball team KK Lietkabelis Panevezys, tweeted about the Ball family on Tuesday and quite literally offered the Balls jobs as team security.

