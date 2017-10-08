Lonzo Ball Could Miss The Rest Of The Preseason With An Ankle Injury

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA rookie class has a lot of hype behind it, and for good reason. Not only was the 2017 NBA Draft strong thanks to the likes of Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum, Justin Jackson, and De’Aaron Fox, to name a few, but NBA fans also have older rookies like Ben Simmons, Milos Teodosic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic to look forward to.

The actual class of 2017 took a minor hit on Sunday afternoon when Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton revealed that Lonzo Ball could miss the rest of the preseason with what is believed to be a minor left ankle sprain. Ball suffered the injury in Monday’s preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, and while the injury doesn’t appear to be serious long-term, the Lakers are being extra cautious.

It’s undoubtedly the right approach, even though preseason is significantly more important for a rookie like Ball than it would be for an NBA veteran. If Ball misses the rest of the preseason like Walton suggests, he’ll have only played in two preseason games prior to his regular season debut. Walton detailed exactly where Ball’s ankle is at after shootaround prior to their game against the Sacramento Kings in Vegas on Sunday.