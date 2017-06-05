YouTube/Complex

When the Big Baller Brand ‘ZO2’ debuted it sent shockwaves around the sneaker industry, as Lonzo Ball unveiled a self-made signature shoe for $495 a pair. The price tag was widely ridiculed as people tried to understand why anyone would spend that much on a shoe from a player that hadn’t even played a minute in the NBA considering there isn’t a signature shoe from a current player that tops $200.

There have been people to buy them — not a ton, but multiple hundreds of people have shelled out the $500-plus for the ZO2s — and LaVar, Lonzo, and the rest of the Ball family seem committed to the BBB lifestyle. The design itself was the one thing most people were fine with regarding the ZO2, with many pointing out that it looks an awful lot like the recent run of Kobe sneakers from Nike.

On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, Joe La Puma of Complex took the entire Ball family — Lonzo, LaVar, LiAngelo, and LaMelo — out to look at shoes and also discuss the process of creating the ZO2 and passing on Nike and the other major shoe manufacturers. The most interesting part was, after LaVar stated that all the design work was done by Lonzo, La Puma asked him how long it took for the design to come together (approximately the 5:30 mark of the video below).