Lonzo Ball Explained How He Designed His Big Baller Brand Shoe In Only A Few Hours

#NBA Draft 2017
06.05.17 23 hours ago

YouTube/Complex

When the Big Baller Brand ‘ZO2’ debuted it sent shockwaves around the sneaker industry, as Lonzo Ball unveiled a self-made signature shoe for $495 a pair. The price tag was widely ridiculed as people tried to understand why anyone would spend that much on a shoe from a player that hadn’t even played a minute in the NBA considering there isn’t a signature shoe from a current player that tops $200.

There have been people to buy them — not a ton, but multiple hundreds of people have shelled out the $500-plus for the ZO2s — and LaVar, Lonzo, and the rest of the Ball family seem committed to the BBB lifestyle. The design itself was the one thing most people were fine with regarding the ZO2, with many pointing out that it looks an awful lot like the recent run of Kobe sneakers from Nike.

On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, Joe La Puma of Complex took the entire Ball family — Lonzo, LaVar, LiAngelo, and LaMelo — out to look at shoes and also discuss the process of creating the ZO2 and passing on Nike and the other major shoe manufacturers. The most interesting part was, after LaVar stated that all the design work was done by Lonzo, La Puma asked him how long it took for the design to come together (approximately the 5:30 mark of the video below).

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSbig baller brandlavar ballLonzo BallNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP