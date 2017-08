NBA 2K18

Turns out Big Baller Brand will have its ZO2s in the digital realm this fall. 2K Sports announced on Friday that Lonzo Ball‘s signature shoe — the ZO2 — will indeed appear in the game maker’s latest basketball offering this fall.

Ball was seen wearing Nikes in an earlier screenshot from NBA 2K18 but 2K Sports tweeted out on Friday that the two parties had found a way to add Big Baller Brand shoes to the game.