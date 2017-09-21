YouTube/SLAM

Lonzo Ball’s “ZO2 Prime” sneaker by Big Baller Brand made its on court debut at NBA Summer League, but was quickly discarded in favor of a variety of top signature sneakers from major brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and Under Armour by the Lakers’ young star.

There were plenty that wondered why he would choose not to wear his own shoe, with the general consensus being that he was doing something of an audition for brands while also attracting added attention by changing sneakers each night. However, there appears to be an even better reason for the change, as Big Baller Brand announced a redesign to Ball’s first signature sneaker on Thursday, via SLAM Magazine.

The new “ZO2 Prime Remix” has a completely new design and look from the original design and was unveiled in a video on Thursday, showing off a new silhouette and design elements.