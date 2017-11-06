Lonzo Ball Thinks The Disney Channel Is Behind Brook Lopez’s Recent Resurgence

11.06.17 11 mins ago

There are things we’ve learned about the Lopez brothers over the years, namely that they are unapologetic nerds when it comes to several avenues of pop culture. One of those is their encyclopedic knowledge of Disney princesses.

Both are avid collectors of Disney brand memorabilia, and now that Brook Lopez is playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s in close vicinity to the happiest place on Earth.

Maybe that’s what’s behind Brook’s recent offensive resurgence. At least that’s the explanation Lonzo Ball is giving for his teammate’s scorching hot play of late, as the Lakers’ veteran center has scored 27, 34, and 21 points in the last three games for L.A., with the Lakers going 2-1 over that stretch.

